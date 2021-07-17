Look: Benches Clear After Incident During Mets-Pirates Game

There were some fireworks during Friday night’s game between the New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates, as the benches cleared in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Pirates first baseman John Nogowski lined out to Mets first baseman Pete Alonso to end the fifth inning. As Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman was walking off the mound, he shouted a few words at the Pirates’ dugout.

Stroman then found himself in a shouting match with Nogowski before the benches cleared. No punches were thrown on the field, but several players were shoving each other by the mound.

Thankfully, the umpires did a solid job of breaking up this fight before things truly got out of hands.

Here’s the video from last night’s incident:

Stroman clearly wasn’t thrilled with what transpired on the field last night. In his postgame press conference, he referred to Nogowski as a “clown.”

“He’s just a clown,” Stroman said. “Drew Smith told me he was a clown. He’s a clown. He knows I wasn’t talking any s*** to him. You can look at the video: I put my head down and looked right at our dugout, literally put my head down and started walking to the dugout, and he proceeded to run his mouth.”

Nogowski, meanwhile, told reporters that he’s not too concerned since the Pirates picked up the win.

The Mets and Pirates will be back in action tonight. Hopefully, neither team tries to retaliate.