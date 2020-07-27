Here’s The Best Photo Of The 2020 MLB Season So Far

The best photo of the 2020 Major League Baseball regular season was taken on Sunday afternoon at an Oakland A’s vs. Los Angeles Angels game.

The 2020 MLB season started on Thursday night. The New York Yankees beat the Washington Nationals, while the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants.

The rest of the league began play on Friday. Some teams wrapped up their first three-game series of the season today.

No fans are permitted at MLB games this season. Some teams – like the A’s – are choosing to fill part of their seats with cardboard cutouts and other objects. This resulted in the best photo of the season earlier today.

A photo of Angels outfielder Michael Hermosillo going up into the stands to attempt a catch is going viral on social media. Few photos sum up the state of 2020 better than this one:

Baseball in 2020 is weird. pic.twitter.com/Sl2KxwyA1D — Sporting News MLB (@sn_mlb) July 26, 2020

Sports photos don’t get much more 2020 than that one.

The Angels lost to the A’s, 6-4, on Sunday afternoon. Oakland improved to 2-1 on the season, with Los Angeles dropped to 1-2. The two teams will wrap up their opening four-game series on Monday.

It’ll be tough to top this epic photo moving forward, though.