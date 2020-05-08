Big Changes Reportedly Coming To 2020 MLB Draft

The Spun

The Houston Astro's field on opening day.HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 02: A general view of the Opening Day logo at Minute Maid Park before the game between the Houston Astros and Baltimore Orioles on April 2, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

The 2020 MLB season has already been altered in major ways due to COVID-19. But the 2020 MLB Draft is set for some big changes too.

According to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, the 2020 MLB Draft is set to maintain its new five-round status. The change was agreed to in a deal between Major League Baseball and the MLBPA in March. An agreement for a 10-round draft did not come to fruition.

But while there will be fewer rounds for prospects to potentially get signed, they won’t be left out in the cold. Passan also reported that undrafted players will be eligible to sign with teams for up to $20,000.

The shortened draft won’t be reserved for 2020 only though. The 2021 MLB Draft will be reduced to 20 rounds.

There are a few notable storylines to follow in the MLB Draft assuming it rolls around in July on time.

The Houston Astros have forfeited their first and second round picks as fallout from the cheating scandal. Boston had to forfeit a second-round pick for sign-stealing violations.

With no Major League Baseball to look forward to in the foreseeable future, the 2020 MLB Draft is probably the closest we’re going to get for new baseball content for a while.

Get your high school scouting reports ready.

