Blake Snell Makes Questionable Comment Ahead Of Game 5

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 19: Blake Snell #4 of the San Diego Padres reacts during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies in game two of the National League Championship Series at PETCO Park on October 19, 2022 in San Diego, California.

The San Diego Padres have their backs against the wall.

Despite jumping out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning, San Diego suffered a 10-6 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night. Now down 3-1 in the NLCS, the Padres face elimination entering Sunday afternoon's Game 5.

Although they're in a perilous situation, Blake Snell believes the Phillies should actually be more nervous.

"All of the pressure is on them," Snell said, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale. "We know they don’t want to go to San Diego."

If the Phillies can't finish the Padres on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park, the series shifts to San Diego. Petco Park would host Games 6 and 7, if necessary.

While home-field advantage could help the Padres pull off a comeback, the Phillies should nevertheless feel far better than the Friars before Game 5.

Philadelphia has three chances to punch a ticket to its first World Series since 2009. If Zack Wheeler can't end the series Sunday, the Phillies have fellow ace Aaron Nola waiting to pitch Game 6 on Monday evening.

The Padres will counter with Yu Darvish in a potential elimination game. If they send the NLCS back to San Diego, Snell will likely take the mound for Game 6.

Nobody can blame Snell too much for taking a glass-half-full approach, but he might be trying to convince himself as much as anyone else.

Barring a rain delay, Game 5 is scheduled to start at 2:37 p.m. ET on FS1.