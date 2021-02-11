Look: Blake Snell Responds To Wendy’s Viral Tweet

For one reason or another, the corporate Twitter account for fast food giant Wendy’s likes to get very spicy from time to time. Today, it took aim at the Tampa Bay Rays, and the team’s former star pitcher Blake Snell delighted in the snark.

It is evidently “National Roast Day,” and Wendy’s was inviting all comers to get theirs on Twitter. Among those who volunteered to be roasted by the brand: the Tampa Bay Rays.

“Keep it spicy like your nuggs,” the Rays tweeted at Wendy’s. “We’re surprised you didn’t pull your social media manager in middle of writing that great tweet,” the fast food chain sent in response.

That was a clear reference to the 2020 World Series, which the Rays lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in six games. The final game was defined by manager Kevin Cash pulled Snell, his ace, after just 5.1 innings. Snell was dominant in that game, with nine strikeouts and just one hit allowed at that point, as the Tampa Bay Rays held to a 1-0 lead with a man on based. They’d lose 3-1, giving the Dodgers the World Series Championship. Snell, who has since been traded to the San Diego Padres, appreciated the shade from Wendy’s to his former franchise.

Snell was clearly frustrated at the time he was pulled, ahead of the heart of the Dodgers’ order. Relief pitcher Nick Anderson surrendered two runs, which proved to be enough for L.A., a few minutes later.

The 2018 American League Cy Young winner was added by the Padres two months later. San Diego has been as among the most aggressive teams in adding talent this year, and looks to challenge the Dodgers as one of the top World Series contenders in the National League. Considering the Rays are loathe to ever spend money to try compete, and rely completely on young, underpaid players and undervalued assets, it has to be a breath of fresh air for Blake Snell.

Next time he’s in a big game with one hit allowed, you have to imagine his manager will let him finish the inning.

[Blake Snell]