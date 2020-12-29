Look: Blake Snell Reacts To Getting Traded To Padres

The Tampa Bay Rays won the American League pennant in 2020, losing the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers in six games. Blake Snell, the team’s ace starting pitcher and the 2018 Cy Young Award winner in the AL, was traded by the team, just a few months later. He’s one of the major acquisitions by the San Diego Padres in the last few days.

The Padres have been piling up star players over the last few seasons, in an effort to try and contend right away. Tampa, which is as analytical and frugal as any team in sports, received a major prospect haul in return, adding Luis Patiño, Francisco Mejía, Blake Hunt, and Cole Wilcox. The move may wind up working out in the long haul for Tampa, but it is jarring for a team that was two games short of winning a championship to up and deal away one of its best players in any context.

Snell seems okay with it though. He joins a team ramping up to battle the Dodgers for the next few years at least. After the shocking Snell deal, the team adding Chicago Cubs star pitcher Yu Darvish. On paper, this should be one of the most formidable rotations in the majors.

This afternoon, a few days after the trade was announced, Snell has updated his Twitter profile picture. It certainly looks like he’s excited to play for a team that is shooting for the moon like the Padres. Playing in San Diego certainly isn’t a bad deal either.

During last year’s COVID-19-shortened season, Snell went 4-2 with a 3.24 ERA.

He had a truly incredible breakout campaign in 2018. That year, he went 21-5, leading the AL in wins and ERA (1.89). He had a WHIP of just 0.97, and struck out 221 batters, good for 11 strikeouts per nine innings. His numbers dipped a bit in 2019, but he was very good again in 2020.

At just 28 years old, Blake Snell should just be entering his prime as he joins the San Diego Padres. The National League West is going to be unbelievably competitive going forward.

[Blake Snell]