Blue Jays Appear To Be Considering 2 Cities For 2020 Season

The Toronto Blue Jays will not be playing any games North of the border this season, so now the team is scrambling for a new home.

On Saturday, the Canadian government ruled that the Blue Jays won’t be able to play home games at Rogers Centre in 2020. Decision makers feel it is unsafe for teams to travel back and forth from the United States, which has been hit incredibly hard by COVID-19.

“There were serious risks if we proceeded with the regular-season proposal of the MLB and the Jays and therefore we concluded it was not in the national interest,” Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino told the Associated Press.

Now, the Blue Jays must lock down a place to play home games–and quickly. There are two options on the table: Buffalo, N.Y. and Dunedin, Fla..

Buffalo is the home of Toronto’s Triple-A affiliate, while Dunedin is where the team participates in spring training. Dunedin has the more capable facility, but Florida is currently a COVID-19 hotspot.

Blue Jays appear to be weighing Buffalo and Dunedin with Jays games in Toronto ruled out by Canadian government. Dunedin facility is seen as better than Buffalo but Covid spike in Florida makes it tough to return. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 18, 2020

The Blue Jays will open up the 2020 season on the road against the Tampa Bay Rays next weekend. The three-game set runs from July 24-26.

After that, Toronto heads to Washington, D.C., for a two-game series against the defending World Series champions on July 27-28. The Blue Jays’ home opener is scheduled for Wednesday, July 29 against those same Washington Nationals.

Now we just wait to see where that game will be played.