The Major League Baseball trade deadline still sits a few weeks away, but that hasn’t stopped two teams from making a deal.

According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, the Toronto Blue Jays and Milwaukee Brewers came to an agreement this afternoon. Milwaukee reportedly shipped pitcher Trevor Richards to Toronto for first baseman Rowdy Tellez.

“Brewers acquiring 1B Rowdy Tellez from Blue Jays, sources tell @TheAthletic, Rosenthal reported. “Return believed to include RHP Trevor Richards. Unclear if other pieces are in deal. Tellez has been in Triple A since June 22. Richards came from Rays in Adames trade.”

It’s the second time in less than two months that Richards will have to pack his bags. Earlier this season, the Tampa Bay Rays traded Richards and Willy Adams to the Brewers for Drew Rasmussen and J. P. Feyereisen.

Milwaukee was looking for an upgrade at first base with Daniel Vogelbach dealing with an injury.

This is likely just the first of many moves that will be made over the next few weeks.