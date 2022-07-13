Blue Jays Fire Manager Charlie Montoyo: Fans React

DETROIT, MI - JULY 16: A detailed view of a Toronto Blue Jays baseball hat and glove sitting on the dugout steps during the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on July 16, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. The Tigers defeated the Blue Jays 6-5. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Mark Cunningham/Getty Images

We have our third high-profile manager firing of the 2022 MLB season. This time it's Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo getting the pink slip.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that Montoyo is officially out after their 46-42 start. Montoyo's final record with the team is an even 236-236 in 3.5 seasons.

The move is still a bit surprising given Toronto's place in the AL Wild Card standings. The Blue Jays are currently one-half game ahead of the Mariners for the final spot and have four All-Star players.

But for the wider baseball world, the move is understandable. The big word being thrown around a lot is "accountability." Though that doesn't make the news any less surprising for others:

Charlie Montoyo was hired in 2019 after a successful run as a coach on the Tampa Bay Rays. Prior to that, he was one of the best managers that the minor leagues had to offer.

Between 2006 and 2013, Montoyo won over a half dozen division titles between the Montgomery Biscuits and Durham Bulls. He won numerous accolades for his efforts with those two teams.

Montoyo led the Blue Jays to the playoffs in 2020, ending a three-year drought. But they lost both of their Wild Card games to the Rays.

He had just recently signed a two-year contract extension this past April. Clearly the team was pleased with the work he had done over the previous two years.