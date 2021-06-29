The Toronto Blue Jays and Miami Marlins made MLB headlines Tuesday morning when the two ball-clubs agreed to a trade.

Toronto is sending infielder Joe Panik and a minor league pitcher to Miami in exchange for outfielder Corey Dickerson and reliever Adam Cimber, per baseball insider Bob Nightengale.

“The #BlueJays acquire outfielder Corey Dickerson and reliever Adam Cimber from the #Marlins for infielder Joe Panik and a minor league pitcher,” Nightengale reported via Twitter.

Dickerson is currently on the injured list while he deals with a foot injury. But Toronto clearly hopes he can return to 100 percent and eventually provide some depth in the outfield.

Since his arrival in Miami, Corey Dickerson has been average at the plate. In 52 games last year he hit .258 with 17 RBI. He’s right around the same mark at .260 with 14 RBI in 62 games this season.

Prior to his arrival in Miami, Dickerson was right around the .300 batting average mark several for several consecutive seasons. His best season came with the Tampa Bay Rays back in 2016. The outfielder hit .282 with 27 homers and 62 RBI that season. The Toronto Blue Jays are hoping Dickerson can get out of his two-year slump and get back to that .300-area average.

The Marlins, meanwhile, needed more depth in the infield. Both Brian Anderson and Jose Devers are on the injured list right now. Joe Panik will fill in while needed and then provide depth when Anderson and/or Devers are able to return.