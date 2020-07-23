Former MLB Starting Pitcher Has Reportedly Died At 58

A former Major League Baseball pitcher has reportedly died at the age of 58.

Bob Sebra, a former starting pitcher, has reportedly passed away. The New Jersey native reportedly died in Miami, Florida.

“So sad to report that 1986-87 Expos P Bob Sebra died today after spending almost a full year in ICU at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. He had been suffering for several years from various organ problems. He was 58,” Danny Gallagher reports.

Sebra pitched for five different Major League Baseball teams. He began his career with the Texas Rangers in 1985. Sebra went on to play for the Expos, Phillies, Reds and Brewers.

The former MLB pitcher finished his career with a 15-29 record, 4.29 ERA and 281 strikeouts. He threw two complete game shutouts, both of which came with the Expos.

“Sad to hear of the passing of Ram legend Bob Sebra. Sebra was a pitcher for the Rams in the 80s playing on arguably the best team in the programs history in 1980. He went on to play pro ball. The entire Ram/Brooker Family want to extend their condolences to the Sebra family,” GC Baseball tweeted.

Our thoughts are with Bob’s friends and family during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.