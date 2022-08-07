Bobby Bonilla Contract Sells: MLB World Reacts

Bobby Bonilla Day has passed, but the contract has sparked another payout this summer.

Per ESPN's Dan Hajducky, the addendum stipulating Bonilla's annual deferred payments from the New York Mets sold for $180,000 on Saturday night.

The winner will also receive signed memorabilia and Zoom calls with Bonilla and Dennis Gilbert, the agent who negotiated the deal.

Every July 1 through 2035, the Mets will pay Bonilla $1,193,248.20. They bought out the former All-Star in 2000.

While everyone, including Mets owner Steve Cohen, already commemorated Bobby Bonilla Day, this news provided another chance to remember the unique contract.

The Mets face plenty of jokes at their expense every July 1. However, the unorthodox payment plan helped lead them to one of the franchise's best players.

Spreading out the money owed to Bonilla allowed the Mets to acquire Mike Hampton. When the pitcher left through free agency, they used the compensatory draft pick to select David Wright.

Bonilla, meanwhile, will be 72 when he receives his last major payday. He's also earned considerable interest from this shrewd payment procedure.

Perhaps the buyer could work out a similar structure with marketplace seller Goldin to pay for the Bonilla contract.