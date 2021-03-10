Body Cam Footage Of Johnny Damon’s Arrest Has Been Released

In February, former MLB All-Star outfielder Johnny Damon was arrested in Florida. He was booked on charges of driving under the influence (DUI) and resisting a police officer without violence.

According to the initial report, Damon had a blood-alcohol level of .20. For reference, the legal limit in Florida is .08.

TMZ Sports recently obtained a police report that shared additional information on the arrest. It turns out that Damon’s blood-alcohol level was nearly four times the legal limit. To make matters worse, his wife, Michelle Mangan-Damon, was reportedly uncooperative and pushed a police officer.

Body cam footage from the incident in February has also been made public. At one point in the video, Damon told a police officer that he had “just a little bit” of alcohol when asked if he’s been drinking.

When things got a bit more serious, Damon said “I know people are trying to target me because I’m a baseball player.” Obviously that wasn’t the issue. The police were concerned that Damon wasn’t able to properly function his vehicle due to all the alcohol he consumed.

Here’s the body cam footage from the incident:

Damon’s wife actually ended up getting arrested for battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence. In the police video, Damon mentions that his wife was “out of control.”

The two-time World Series champion is due back in court in May.