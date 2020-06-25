Boston Red Sox Announce Death Of Team Hall Of Famer

The Boston Red Sox announced on Wednesday evening the death of a team Hall of Famer.

Eddie Kasko, a former Red Sox player and manager, has passed away. He was 88 years old.

The Red Sox Hall of Famer was a 10-year MLB veteran. He was a two-time All-Star and played for Boston, St. Louis, Cincinnati and Houston.

Kasko went on to manage the Red Sox from 1970-73. He remained with the franchise for another two decades, serving as a scout (1974–77), director of scouting (1977–92) and vice president of baseball development (1992–94).

The Red Sox inducted the New Jersey native into the team’s Hall of Fame in 2010.

“The Boston Red Sox mourn the loss of Eddie Kasko, who passed away today at the age of 88, just three days shy of his 89th birthday. He spent 29 seasons in the Red Sox organization as a player (1966), minor league manager (1967-69), major league manager (1970-73), scout (1974-77), and executive (1978-94), and was inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame in 2010. A former infielder, his 10-year major league playing career included an All-Star selection with the Cincinnati Reds in 1961,” the team announced.

“Born in Elizabeth, NJ, on June 27, 1931, Kasko attended Linden High School. After graduating in 1949, he signed a minor league contract with the New York Giants at only 17 years old. Before making his major league debut in 1957, he served two years during the Korean War from February 1952 to February 1954 with the United States Army Combat Engineers.”

Our thoughts are with his friends and family.