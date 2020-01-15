Boston Red Sox Announce Decision On Manager Alex Cora

The Boston Red Sox have parted ways with manager Alex Cora in the wake of a cheating scandal that rocked Major League Baseball.

Boston announced the news in a statement.

“Today we met to discuss the Commissioner’s report related to the Houston Astros investigation,” the statement read.

“Given the findings and the Commissioner’s ruling, we collectively decided that it would not be possible for Alex [Cora] to effectively lead the club going forward and we mutually agreed to part ways.”

Statement from the Boston #RedSox and Alex Cora: pic.twitter.com/qXsUhSobSy — Red Sox (@RedSox) January 15, 2020

Earlier this week, the league handed down its penalties in the wake of the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal. The Astros received a $5 million fine, the loss of the team’s 2020 and 2021 first-round picks, and one year suspensions for manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow.

Houston didn’t wait long to take further action, firing both Hinch and Luhnow.

Immediately following the Astros news, the baseball world waited to find out what would happen to Cora. He served as the Astros bench coach during the team’s run to a World Series in 2017.

After landing the Red Sox manager job, Cora led Boston to a World Series title in 2018. Boston missed the playoffs in 2018 and Cora is out after just his second season.