Boston Red Sox Fans Are Not Happy With Today’s News

LeBron James is ready to dip his toes in the MLB world. He won’t be trading in his basketball sneakers for baseball cleats, but he is becoming a part owner of the Boston Red Sox.

Michael Silverman of the Boston Globe was first to break the news that James and his business partner Maverick Carter are set to join Fenway Sports Group as partners.

“By becoming a partner in FSG, the Los Angeles Lakers star also will become a part-owner of the Red Sox as well as other FSG subsidiaries, including NESN, Roush Fenway Racing, and Fenway Sports Management,” Silverman said in his report.

The sports world was stunned by this news in large part because we’ve seen James wear a Yankees hat on several occasions. That won’t sit well with Red Sox fans.

When I went to a game at Fenway in 2014, there were people selling "F*ck LeBron" shirts on the walk from the train to the stadium. They don't like him. Between how much they hate him there and his Yankees fandom, this is next level stuff by LeBron. https://t.co/s1QnRtUxHa — Dan Labbe (@dan_labbe) March 16, 2021

So today is interesting … Lebron James is becoming part owner of the Boston Red Sox. Man usually wears a Yankees hat, so I’ve got some questions… — Erika Leigh (@_ErikaLeigh) March 16, 2021

It’s only fitting that a joke was made about James’ dominance against another sports team in Boston.

“LeBron owns the Celtics and the Red Sox… I know bill Simmons puked when that news hit,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

James probably doesn’t mind all the outside noise. At the end of the day, the four-time NBA champion is focused on building his business portfolio.

In addition to being a part owner of the Red Sox, James has a stake in Liverpool F.C., the English Premier League soccer club.