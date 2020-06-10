Boston Red Sox Issue Public Condemnation Of Racist Fans

Across the country we’re seeing teams and players be more proactive in calling out racists among their fan bases – and the Boston Red Sox are certainly no exception.

On Wednesday, the Red Sox released a statement condemning racist behavior among their fans. The team revealed that there were seven reported incidents of racial slurs being used at Fenway Park last season. But they also recognized that there were likely many more that were not reported.

Boston’s statement comes days after All-Star slugger Torii Hunter revealed that he had a no-trade clause to Boston. He revealed that he had been called racial slurs countless times when he visited Fenway Park.

“Torii Hunter’s experience is real,” the statement said. “If you doubt him because you’ve never heard it yourself, take it from us, it happens.”

Abuse wasn’t reserved just for players either. The team revealed that stadium employees have been subject to racial abuse as well.

“There are well-established consequences for fans who use racial slurs and hate speech in our venue, and we know we have more work to do,” the statement continued. “This small group of fans does not represent who we are, but are rather a reflection of larger systemic issues that as an organization we need to address.”

The statement concluded with a pledge from the team to listen more and believe those who call out racist fans at the stadium.

“True change starters from within, and as we identify how we can do better, please know we are listening. We hear you, and we believe you.”

That’s a strong statement from the Red Sox. We’ll see if other teams follow suit.