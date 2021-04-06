MLB World Reacts To The New Boston Red Sox Uniforms

The Spun

A general view of Fenway Park during a Red Sox game.

The Boston Red Sox revealed new uniforms on Tuesday morning, but they’re not what you’d expect. Instead of incorporating the well-known letter “B” and classic red color, the organization opted for something different.

The Red Sox released a video showing off Major League Baseball’s first jersey collaboration with Nike, known as the City Connect series. The new threads paid homage to the city of Boston, with a yellow top accented by a powder blue hat and powder blue lettering.

The colors are inspired by the Boston Marathon and the Patriots’ Day holiday and will be worn on April 18 and 19. The jerseys also incorporate Fenway Park’s area code, 617, in the center of a marathon bib patch seen on the left sleeve.

Here’s a close look at the Red Sox new look:

Red Sox chief marketing officer Adam Grossman spoke about the process of choosing the new jerseys and finally settling on ones that adequately captured the “culture in Boston.”

“This was the one where we felt right from the get-go that this was the one, but it was also like, ‘This is a Red Sox jersey that doesn’t have red or anything on it,'” Grossman told Joon Lee of ESPN. “We asked ourselves if we could do this and it felt like the time to do this. There’s never a better time than now. It pushes us as an organization, pushes baseball and I think the way we’re launching it, we thought it would allow us to get into different neighborhoods of Boston that are pushing culture in Boston, because that’s part of what this is reflective of.

Overall, once MLB fans understood the reference to the Boston Marathon, the unique Red Sox jerseys were well-received.

More of Nike’s City Connect series will be on the way later this year. After the Red Sox, six more teams are expected to reveal new city-inspired jerseys this season: the Miami Marlins, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Cubs, Arizona Diamondbacks, San Fransisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers.


