MLB World Reacts To The New Boston Red Sox Uniforms

The Boston Red Sox revealed new uniforms on Tuesday morning, but they’re not what you’d expect. Instead of incorporating the well-known letter “B” and classic red color, the organization opted for something different.

The Red Sox released a video showing off Major League Baseball’s first jersey collaboration with Nike, known as the City Connect series. The new threads paid homage to the city of Boston, with a yellow top accented by a powder blue hat and powder blue lettering.

The colors are inspired by the Boston Marathon and the Patriots’ Day holiday and will be worn on April 18 and 19. The jerseys also incorporate Fenway Park’s area code, 617, in the center of a marathon bib patch seen on the left sleeve.

Here’s a close look at the Red Sox new look:

Red Sox chief marketing officer Adam Grossman spoke about the process of choosing the new jerseys and finally settling on ones that adequately captured the “culture in Boston.”

“This was the one where we felt right from the get-go that this was the one, but it was also like, ‘This is a Red Sox jersey that doesn’t have red or anything on it,'” Grossman told Joon Lee of ESPN. “We asked ourselves if we could do this and it felt like the time to do this. There’s never a better time than now. It pushes us as an organization, pushes baseball and I think the way we’re launching it, we thought it would allow us to get into different neighborhoods of Boston that are pushing culture in Boston, because that’s part of what this is reflective of.

Overall, once MLB fans understood the reference to the Boston Marathon, the unique Red Sox jerseys were well-received.

Hot take, the new Red Sox jerseys for Patriots Day are AMAZING 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cCsH4MTPDG — Marc Luino (@GiraffeNeckMarc) April 6, 2021

These are heat. People who hate change will inevitably hate them because their brains can’t function any way else, but having a totally unique uniform in the Boston Marathon color scheme for Patriots Day is really cool. https://t.co/xEVgBj7Ww9 — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) April 6, 2021

The new Red Sox uniforms as part of the “city connect” style are absolute fire. Yellow and blue colors inspired by Patriots Day & the Boston Marathon 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/MkqGal1qEC — Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) April 6, 2021

Represents more than baseball. Great move by the Sox here. — Anthony Gizzi (@GizziAnthony) April 6, 2021

The @RedSox Patriots Day uniforms inspired by the Boston Marathon are BEAUTIFUL. pic.twitter.com/Iz2ABl7d1R — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 6, 2021

More of Nike’s City Connect series will be on the way later this year. After the Red Sox, six more teams are expected to reveal new city-inspired jerseys this season: the Miami Marlins, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Cubs, Arizona Diamondbacks, San Fransisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers.