Boston Red Sox Reportedly Signing Veteran Pitcher

The Boston Red Sox lost a key member of their rotation earlier this offseason, as Eduardo Rodriguez agreed to a five-year deal worth $77 million with the Detroit Tigers. On Friday, the front office found a free agent who can potentially take Rodriguez’s spot in the rotation.

According to ESPN insider Jeff Passan, the Red Sox are finalizing a one-year deal with right-hander Michael Wacha.

“Right-hander Michael Wacha and the Boston Red Sox are finalizing a one-year contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN,” Passan tweeted. “Wacha, 30, was solid in a starting role for Tampa Bay last season and is expected to bring depth to the Red Sox’s rotation. Deal is pending a physical.”

Wacha spent the 2021 season with the Tampa Bay Rays. He finished the year with a 5.05 ERA and 121 strikeouts.

Right-hander Michael Wacha and the Boston Red Sox are finalizing a one-year contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. Wacha, 30, was solid in a starting role for Tampa Bay last season and is expected to bring depth to the Red Sox’s rotation. Deal is pending a physical. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 26, 2021

On paper, replacing Rodriguez with Wacha is a downgrade. However, it’s possible that a change of scenery will allow Wacha to revert to his All-Star form.

The best season of Wacha’s career came in 2015. He had a 17-7 record with a 3.38 ERA and 153 strikeouts. Unfortunately, he’s been unable to replicate that production.

With free agency just under way, the Red Sox have plenty of time to fortify their rotation. For now, landing Wacha is a decent start.