Boston Red Sox Reportedly Signing Veteran Pitcher

A general view of Fenway Park during a Red Sox game.BOSTON, MA - JUNE 23: A general view of Fenway Park during the fifth inning of the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park on June 23, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox lost a key member of their rotation earlier this offseason, as Eduardo Rodriguez agreed to a five-year deal worth $77 million with the Detroit Tigers. On Friday, the front office found a free agent who can potentially take Rodriguez’s spot in the rotation.

According to ESPN insider Jeff Passan, the Red Sox are finalizing a one-year deal with right-hander Michael Wacha.

“Right-hander Michael Wacha and the Boston Red Sox are finalizing a one-year contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN,” Passan tweeted. “Wacha, 30, was solid in a starting role for Tampa Bay last season and is expected to bring depth to the Red Sox’s rotation. Deal is pending a physical.”

Wacha spent the 2021 season with the Tampa Bay Rays. He finished the year with a 5.05 ERA and 121 strikeouts.

On paper, replacing Rodriguez with Wacha is a downgrade. However, it’s possible that a change of scenery will allow Wacha to revert to his All-Star form.

The best season of Wacha’s career came in 2015. He had a 17-7 record with a 3.38 ERA and 153 strikeouts. Unfortunately, he’s been unable to replicate that production.

With free agency just under way, the Red Sox have plenty of time to fortify their rotation. For now, landing Wacha is a decent start.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.