Longtime MLB Coach Is Opting Out Of The 2020 Season

A longtime Major League Baseball coach has decided to opt out of the 2020 regular season, he announced on Sunday.

Brad Mills, the bench coach for the Cleveland Indians, has decided to go home and be with his family. He won’t be participating in the 2020 season.

Indians manager Terry Francona announced Mills’ decision on Sunday afternoon.

Mills, 63, has been Cleveland’s bench coach since the 2013 season. He was previously the Houston Astros’ manager. Before that, he served as the bench coach of the Boston Red Sox from 2004-09.

Several Major League Baseball players have decided to opt out of the 2020 season, too.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price became the latest notable player to opt out on Saturday.

“After considerable thought and discussion with my family and the Dodgers, I have decided it is in the best interest of my health and my family’s health to not play this season,” Price, 34, announced on social media. “I will miss my teammates and will be cheering for them throughout the season and on to a World Series victory. I’m sorry I won’t be playing for you this year, but look forward to representing you next year.”

The 2020 Major League Baseball season is set to begin on July 23.