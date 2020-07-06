Veteran outfielder Brandon Guyer announced his retirement on Monday afternoon.

Guyer spent seven years in the big leagues. His first professional stop came with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2011. He played sparingly until the 2014 season in which he played in 97 games for the Tampa Bay organization. He proceeded to play in 100-plus games the following two years.

Brandon Guyer was traded to the Cleveland Indians halfway through the 2016 season. The Indians proceeded to win the American League pennant that same season.

The veteran outfielder played for the Indians through the 2018 season. Guyer joined the San Francisco Giants for spring training earlier this year, but was eventually released in late March.

Brandon Guyer, 34, announces retirement in accompanying statement. A member of the 2016 American League champion Indians, Guyer had career .274 BA and .824 OPS against left-handed pitching, with 24 HRs in 671 ABs. Went to spring training with Giants, and was released on March 26. pic.twitter.com/Gt3P1m8Z17 — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 6, 2020

Brandon Guyer has big plans for his next chapter of life. His full retirement announcement can be found below.

“As I sit here and think about my baseball journey, I am so grateful for the life baseball has given me. I met my wife and raised three children in the game, made friendships that will last a lifetime, played on some amazing teams, and traveled the world making memories. None of it would have been possible without all my former teammates, coaches, trainers, friend, and family. Thank you all for being by my side during this amazing ride. My journey is far from over. I may not be on the diamond anymore, but my work off the field is just beginning. I’m excited for the next chapter in my life, where I’ll share all that I’ve learned with the next generation of athletes through my online training platform, FullyEquippedAthlete.com.”

Brandon Guyer was best-known for his ability to get hit by pitches. The underrated skill is a lost art in today’s game.

The former professional baseball player will have plenty to teach to youngsters in his new career venture.