Braves Announce Brutal Injury Update For Pitcher Charlie Morton

On Tuesday night, the first game of the World Series between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros got off to a roaring start.

The Braves hit a leadoff home run and opened up a 5-0 lead in the first three innings of the game. Unfortunately, it’s not all good news for the Braves.

Game 1 starting pitcher Charlie Morton was forced to leave Tuesday night’s game with an injury. Morton took a line drive shot to his lower right leg. He tried pitch through the pain, but just couldn’t manage any longer.

He managed to strike out star infielder Jose Altuve, but had to leave the game soon after.

Here’s his final pitch of the night.

Charlie Morton is leaving the game in the 3rd inning after he came up in pain after a pitch. pic.twitter.com/ZYiJ13fSZ8 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 27, 2021

Morton was clearly in pain and now we know why. Not long after he left the game, the Braves announced he suffered a broken fibula in his right leg.

“RHP Charlie Morton underwent X-rays tonight that revealed a right fibula fracture,” the team announced. “He will miss the remainder of the World Series and is expected to be ready for Spring Training in 2022.”

Tough doesn’t begin to describe Morton tonight. The starting pitcher struck out Chas McCormick, got Martin Maldonado to line out and struck out Jose Altuve all while pitching on a broken leg.

He gave the Braves three great innings before the pain was just too much.

Atlanta leads 5-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning.