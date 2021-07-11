Braves Announce Crushing Ronald Acuna Jr. Injury News

The Atlanta Braves and their fans received crushing injury news surrounding young star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. on Saturday night.

Acuna suffered a torn ACL in his right knee during the Braves-Marlines outing on Saturday. Acuna will undergo season-ending injury as he aims to work his way back for the 2022 season.

“OF Ronald Acuña Jr. underwent an MRI today that showed a complete tear of his right ACL,” the Braves said in a statement, via Twitter. “He will undergo season-ending surgery.” This is awful news for not only the Atlanta Braves, but all of baseball. Acuna is a fan-favorite and without a doubt one of the best, young stars in the game. We wish him all the best in his upcoming surgery and recovery.

Ronald Acuna Jr. tore his ACL during Saturday’s Braves-Marlins game. The outfielder tried to make a leaping catch at the warning track. In doing so, he landed awkwardly and his right knee buckled inward.

Acuna went straight to the ground in pain. He tried to walk off the field under his own power, but had to remain on the ground. Trainers eventually came to his side before he was carted off the field. It was an unfortunate scene, to say the least.

The Braves, who are currently second in the NL East, will have to move forward without their young superstar. We send our thoughts to Acuna during this trying time.