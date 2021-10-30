Braves Pitcher Dylan Lee Will Make MLB History Tonight

Dylan Lee – a rookie for the Atlanta Braves – will make the first start of his MLB career tonight in Game 4 of the World Series. No pressure, Dylan.

Lee, the 27-year-old rookie, will become the first pitcher in history to make his first MLB start in a World Series game. Perhaps even more remarkable is the fact Lee has pitched in just two games for the Braves this season.

It’s going to be a memorable evening, for better or worse, for both Lee and the Braves.

“Dylan Lee of the @Braves will become the 1st pitcher in history to make his 1st big league start in a #WorldSeries game,” MLB communications announced. “@EliasSports notes his 2 career regular season games mark the fewest by a WS starter, eclipsing the 6 by Marty Bystrom (PHI, 1980) & Steven Matz (NYM, 2015).”

Dylan Lee of the @Braves will become the 1st pitcher in history to make his 1st big league start in a #WorldSeries game. @EliasSports notes his 2 career regular season games mark the fewest by a WS starter, eclipsing the 6 by Marty Bystrom (PHI, 1980) & Steven Matz (NYM, 2015). — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) October 30, 2021

Braves manager Brian Snitker has the utmost confidence in his rookie starter for Game 4 of the World Series.

“He’s been very impressive in the times that we’ve used him,” Snitker said, via MLB.com. “We could have went many different ways, really, but he’s shown us we can trust him.”