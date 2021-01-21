A Sleeper Team Is Reportedly Emerging For J.T. Realmuto

With two All-Star appearances in the past three years and coming off a solid performance in 2020, J.T. Realmuto is a top free agent in Major League Baseball right now.

But even with just about every top team trying to land the former Phillies and Marlins catcher, one sleeper team is emerging. According to MLB insider Robert Murray, the Atlanta Braves are targeting Realmuto for a possible deal.

The Braves went 35-25 in 2020, winning the NL East for the third year in a row. They swept through the Reds and Marlins in the playoffs before losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games.

If the Braves really are targeting Realmuto, he’d instantly replace Tyler Flowers’ roster spot. Whether he’d unseat Travis d’Arnaud for the starting job would be a fascinating conversation though.

Braves circling on free-agent catcher J.T. Realmuto, according to league sources. Other teams on the west coast are expressing interest. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) January 21, 2021

J.T. Realmuto broke out with the Marlins in 2015, playing 126 games and recording 114 hits, 21 doubles, 47 RBIs and a .259 batting average that year.

He steadily improved over the next few years until 2018, when he made the All-Star Game. Realmuto finished that year with 132 hits, 21 home runs, 74 RBIs, and a .277 batting average.

In the following offseason, Realmuto was traded to the Phillies, where he improved even more. Realmuto had career highs in nearly all categories and made his second All-Star appearance. He was rewarded for his strong season with a Golden Glove, Silver Slugger, and 14th in the NL MVP voting.

Would J.T. Realmuto be a good target for the Atlanta Braves?