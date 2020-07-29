Braves OF Nick Markakis Changes Mind On 2020 Season

Three-plus weeks after electing to opt out of the 2020 MLB season, Atlanta Braves outfielder Nick Markakis has reportedly changed his mind.

Markakis is rejoining the Braves, according to The Athletic’s David O’Brien. He’s in the process of being reinstated from the restricted list.

The 36-year-old outfielder has spent the last five seasons with the Braves, making the All-Star team two years ago when he played in all 162 games and slashed .297/.366/.440, hit 14 home runs and drove in 93 runs.

A career .288 hitter in 14 MLB seasons, Markakis will factor into a loaded Atlanta outfield that includes budding superstar Ronald Acuna Jr., free agent acquisition Marcell Ozuna and defensive whiz Ender Inciarte. The Braves were supposed to sign Yasiel Puig, but the veteran outfielder tested positive for COVID-19.

BREAKING NEWS: Nick Markakis is rejoining the #Braves, having changed his mind since opting out of the season just over three weeks ago. Veteran outfielder is being reinstated from the restricted list. — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) July 29, 2020

Markakis originally opted out of the season back on July 6, citing his teammate Freddie Freeman’s harrowing account of his battle with COVID-19 as the reason for his decision.

“Just hearing him, the way he sounded on the phone, it was tough,” Markakis said at the time. “It was kind of eye-opening. With everything that’s going on, not just with baseball but all over the world, it makes you open your eyes.”

Atlanta is currently 2-3 on the young season, one game back of first place in the NL East.