MLB World Reacts To Horrible Call In Braves vs. Phillies

Atlanta Braves fans (and the rest of the MLB world, save for those cheering for the Philadelphia Phillies) are pretty furious with an apparent blown replay call on Sunday night.

The Braves are on the verge of a 7-6 loss to the Phillies thanks to a highly questionable call at the plate in the top of the ninth inning.

Phillies infielder Alec Bohm scored on a shallow fly ball to left field. Bohm beat the throw to the plate, but it was unclear if his foot actually touched the plate. Multiple replay angles appeared to make it evident that his foot missed the plate.

However, the call – safe – stood upon replay. Here’s the play:

Alec Bohm is ruled safe live despite that his foot did not appear to actually touch the plate…the play was reviewed and upheld to give the Phillies a 7-6 9th inning lead pic.twitter.com/ySTQts8Dmb — Bad Sports Refs (@BadSportsRefs) April 12, 2021

And here’s another angle:

How do you all Alec Bohm safe on this???? pic.twitter.com/7XSW0C0ewW — Ben Porter (@Ben13Porter) April 12, 2021

Where does the foot touch home plate? We’re not sure, either.

Several notable figures have taken to social media to react to the controversial ruling. Even Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout is ripping the decision.

So bad…😂 — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) April 12, 2021

MLB insider Buster Olney said he’s been getting a ton of text messages from people across the league about the call.

“I have no idea what they saw. Seems pretty conclusive — and lots of texts flying in from folks around baseball asking the same. This will be a big topic of conversation tomorrow,” he tweeted.

I have no idea what they saw. Seems pretty conclusive — and lots of texts flying in from folks around baseball asking the same. This will be a big topic of conversation tomorrow. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) April 12, 2021

The Phillies ultimately held on for the win, beating the Braves by one. Philadelphia is now 6-3 on the season, while the Braves are 4-5.