Braves Pitcher Undergoing Tommy John Surgery Today

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 26: A general view of gloves and an Atlanta Braves hat against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 26, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Braves defeated the Phillies 6-3. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Left-hander Tyler Matzek played such a pivotal role in the Atlanta Braves' World Series run last season. Unfortunately, he won't have the chance to make an impact this postseason.

It was announced on Wednesday that Matzek will undergo Tommy John surgery. This will knock him out for a considerable amount of time.

The Braves left Matzek off their NLDS roster because he was dealing with discomfort in his elbow. Well, we now know why.

Matzek, 31, appeared in 42 games for the Braves this regular season. He had a 3.50 ERA with a 4-2 record and 36 strikeouts.

In the 2021 postseason, Matzek was outstanding against the Milwaukee Brewers and Houston Astros.

With Matzek out for the rest of this year's playoffs, the Braves must rely on Collin McHugh, A.J. Minter, Kenley Jansen, Spencer Strider and Raisel Iglesias.

Hopefully, Matzek can make a full and speedy recovery from Tommy John surgery.