Braves, Reds Set Embarrassing MLB Playoff Record

Earlier this afternoon, the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves took the field for Game 1 of their playoff series.

When we say earlier this afternoon, we mean much earlier this afternoon. First pitch took place just after 12:00 p.m. ET and the two teams are still playing more than four hours later.

Over those four hours, the two teams have combined for…wait for it…zero runs. The Reds and Braves became the first teams to not score a run through 11 innings of playoff baseball.

Unfortunately, the longer this game goes on, the more records these two teams are setting – and they aren’t all good. According to Sarah Langs of the MLB, the Reds and Braves have combined for the most strikeouts in postseason history.

“That’s 35 strikeouts this afternoon by the Reds & Braves, the most in a game in postseason history,” she said.

The Reds are close to the postseason record for most strikeouts in a playoff game as well.

“Reds’ pitchers 21 strikeouts are tied for 2nd-most by a team in a game in postseason history,” Langs noted. “Record is Indians’ pitchers with 23 in 1996 ALDS Game 4 against the Orioles.”

In the top of the 13 inning, the game is tied at zero.

However, the Reds have the bases loaded with just one out. Can Cincinnati finally break the deadlock and get the first win in the series?