The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Braves Star Has Incredible Reaction To Being Thrown At Today

Ronald Acuna Jr. slapping hi-five with his teammates.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - MARCH 12: Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals during the Grapefruit League spring training game at Champion Stadium on March 12, 2019 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Atlanta Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. doesn’t seem to be too fazed by the fact the Miami Marlins threw at him this afternoon.

On Tuesday, the electrifying Acuna led off the bottom of the first of Game 1 of the NLDS with a home run. The next time up, he was hit with a pitch by Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara.

Acuna wasn’t happy about being plunked, but thankfully cooler heads prevailed. Atlanta wound up winning the game 9-5 to draw first blood in the series.

Tonight, Acuna sent a clear message to Alcantara and the Marlins in general on Twitter.

“They have to hit me, because they don’t get me out,” Acuna wrote.

Boom. That’s the tweet of a man who isn’t intimidated at all. The Marlins had better be careful not to motivate Acuna any more than they already have.

Game 2 between the Marlins and Braves will be tomorrow afternoon at 2 p.m. ET on MLB Network.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.