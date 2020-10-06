Atlanta Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. doesn’t seem to be too fazed by the fact the Miami Marlins threw at him this afternoon.

On Tuesday, the electrifying Acuna led off the bottom of the first of Game 1 of the NLDS with a home run. The next time up, he was hit with a pitch by Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara.

Acuna wasn’t happy about being plunked, but thankfully cooler heads prevailed. Atlanta wound up winning the game 9-5 to draw first blood in the series.

Tonight, Acuna sent a clear message to Alcantara and the Marlins in general on Twitter.

“They have to hit me, because they don’t get me out,” Acuna wrote.

They have to hit me , because they don’t get me out 🤫🤫🤫 — Ronald Acuna Jr (@ronaldacunajr24) October 6, 2020

Boom. That’s the tweet of a man who isn’t intimidated at all. The Marlins had better be careful not to motivate Acuna any more than they already have.

Game 2 between the Marlins and Braves will be tomorrow afternoon at 2 p.m. ET on MLB Network.