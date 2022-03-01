Breaking: 2022 MLB Season Will Likely Be Delayed

Just over an hour ago MLB insider Bob Nightengale reported the league planned to make one final offer to the MLBPA amid labor talks.

“MLB plans to make one final offer, but considering the tenor and dialogue today, hard to envision they will reach an agreement in two hours or by the time they leave Jupiter, Fla,” Nightengale reported.

Well, the MLBPA reportedly make a quick decision on that offer – turning it down. According to MLB writer Evan Drellich of the Athletic, the players turned down the league’s “best, final” offer on Tuesday afternoon.

With that in mind, Drellich suggested the season will be delayed.

“MLB players reject best, final offer from owners,” he reported. “If owners and commissioner Rob Manfred now follow through on their stated threat, Opening Day 2022 will be delayed, and some number of games in the regular season canceled. Players contingent is leaving Florida.”

Drellich offered more information on what comes next.

“It’s unclear right now when the sides will start negotiating again,” he said. “Bruce Meyer called Dan Halem to deliver the news that players had rejected the league’s last offer of the day and deadline. Around 30-40 players were on call just now deciding what to do.”

It certainly seems like the Major League Baseball season won’t be starting on time.

We’ll have the latest when it becomes available.