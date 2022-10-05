Breaking: Aaron Judge Hits AL Record 62nd Home Run Of Season

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 28: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees runs the bases as he hits his 61st home run of the season in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on September 28, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Judge has now tied Roger Maris for the American League record. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images) Cole Burston/Getty Images

The wait is over. Aaron Judge is the new American League single-season home run record holder.

It may have taken longer than he hoped, but Judge blasted his 62nd home run of the season moments ago to lead off the second game of the Yankees' double-header against the Texas Rangers.

Judge surpassed Roger Maris' 61-year-old record when he crushed a hanging 1-1 slider from Rangers starter Jesus Tinoco.

Here's the video:

Judge previously tied Maris with a home run up in Toronto last week, but did not homer in three home games against the Baltimore Orioles over the weekend or in the first game of today's doubleheader in Texas.

It doesn't matter now though. He's earned his spot in the record books, and hopefully can earn the rest of the night off.

These last few weeks had to have been exhausting for the slugging outfielder.