Breaking: Aaron Judge Reportedly Makes Free Agency Decision

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 4: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees smiles as he rounds the bases after hitting his 62nd home run of the season against the Texas Rangers during the first inning in game two of a double header at Globe Life Field on October 4, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. Judge has now set the American League record for home runs in a single season. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images) Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

The biggest MLB free agency domino has fallen: Aaron Judge is off the market.

Judge, the reigning American League MVP, has reportedly agreed to a nine-year, $360 million contract to remain with the New York Yankees. MLB Network's Jon Morosi first reported news of the signing this morning.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic was on top of the financials.

For a moment on Tuesday, it appeared that Judge would be leaving New York and heading back home to California to join the San Francisco Giants. MLB insider Jon Heyman reported as much before walking it back.

In the end, the 30-year-old Judge is back in pinstripes, and appears to be headed toward spending the rest of his career with the Yankees. Now, all that remains to be seen is if he is named the next captain of the Bronx Bombers.

