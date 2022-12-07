Breaking: Aaron Judge Reportedly Makes Free Agency Decision
The biggest MLB free agency domino has fallen: Aaron Judge is off the market.
Judge, the reigning American League MVP, has reportedly agreed to a nine-year, $360 million contract to remain with the New York Yankees. MLB Network's Jon Morosi first reported news of the signing this morning.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic was on top of the financials.
For a moment on Tuesday, it appeared that Judge would be leaving New York and heading back home to California to join the San Francisco Giants. MLB insider Jon Heyman reported as much before walking it back.
In the end, the 30-year-old Judge is back in pinstripes, and appears to be headed toward spending the rest of his career with the Yankees. Now, all that remains to be seen is if he is named the next captain of the Bronx Bombers.
