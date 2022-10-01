Breaking: Angels Announce Big Shohei Ohtani Contract News

ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 13: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels pitches against the Houston Astros bench after the first inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 13, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images) John McCoy/Getty Images

Shohei Ohtani has to wait one more year to enter free agency. In the meantime, he will be very well-paid by the Los Angeles Angels.

The Angels and Ohtani came to an agreement on a one-year, $30 million contract to avoid arbitration, according to reports. Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, it's the largest salary ever for an arbitration-eligible player.

"Shohei Ohtani received a raise from $5.5 million this year to $30 million for 2023," Passan wrote. "Plenty of people in the industry were curious to see how his case would unfold, with Ohtani being the most unique player possible. Instead, he and the Angels settled and avoided answering that."

A two-way star, Ohtani has pitched to a 15-8 record, 213 strikeouts and a 2.35 ERA in 27 starts while slashing .276/.359/.529 with 34 home runs and 94 RBI.

If not for the absurd season that New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is having, Ohtani would almost assuredly win the American League MVP Award.

Even if he doesn't, he's a bargain at $30 million in 2023, and he's a near-lock to break the bank for even more than that per year when he signs in free agency.