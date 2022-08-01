Breaking: Angels Make Decision On Shohei Ohtani

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 29: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels looks on from the dugout before a game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on June 29, 2021 in New York City. The Yankees defeated the Angels 11-5. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Shohei Ohtani isn't going anywhere - at least this season.

The Los Angeles Angels superstar had been rumored to be on the trade block heading into Tuesday night's deadline.

However, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Angels have decided to hold onto Ohtani.

"Breaking: Angels have decided to keep Shohei Ohtani. Yankees among teams to make an offer, but Ohtani will stay," he reports.

Ohtani, a standout both on the mound and at the plate, is under team control for 1.5 more seasons.

The MLB trade deadline is set for Tuesday at 6 p.m. E.T.