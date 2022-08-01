Breaking: Angels Make Decision On Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani isn't going anywhere - at least this season.
The Los Angeles Angels superstar had been rumored to be on the trade block heading into Tuesday night's deadline.
However, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Angels have decided to hold onto Ohtani.
"Breaking: Angels have decided to keep Shohei Ohtani. Yankees among teams to make an offer, but Ohtani will stay," he reports.
Ohtani, a standout both on the mound and at the plate, is under team control for 1.5 more seasons.
The MLB trade deadline is set for Tuesday at 6 p.m. E.T.