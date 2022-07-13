Breaking: Blue Jays Make Decision On Manager Charlie Montoyo

TORONTO, ON - JULY 30: The Toronto Blue Jays line up behind a 'Home' sign to commemorate their first home game in Toronto this season prior to a MLB game against the Kansas City Royals at Rogers Centre on July 30, 2021 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays have had a disappointing season thus far, and manager Charlie Montoyo has paid the price.

Montoyo has been fired, according to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal. The move comes with the Jays having dropped nine of 11, though they did beat the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night.

Toronto entered the 2022 campaign as many analysts' projected AL East champion, but the Jays are currently 46-42 and in fourth place.

They are one-half game ahead of the Seattle Mariners for the final AL wild card spot.

Montoyo took over as Toronto's manager in 2019, and after going 65-97 in his first season, led the squad to a surprising 32-28 mark in the COVID-shortened 2020 slate.

The Blue Jays earned a wild card berth that year before going 91-71 in 2021 and narrowly missing the postseason. They were expected to be among the league's elite this season but thus far that hasn't happened.

Perhaps this managerial change will jump start the team.