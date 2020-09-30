The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Breaking: Brewers Suffer ‘Huge Blow’ Before Series vs. Dodgers

A general view of the Milwaukee Brewers stadium.MILWAUKEE, WI - APRIL 11: A general view of the interior of Miller Park during the opening day game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Pittsburg Pirates on April 11, 2005 at Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Brewers defeated the Pirates 6-2. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

As if it wasn’t hard enough for the Milwaukee Brewers to play the Los Angeles Dodgers in the playoffs, they won’t even be doing so at full strength.

Several hours before Game 1 between the eighth-seeded Brewers and top-seeded Dodgers, ESPN’s Jeff Passan broke some devastating news. Milwaukee won’t have standout reliever Devin Williams available for this Wild Card series.

The Brewers were already without Corbin Burnes, who is out with a strained left oblique. According to Passan, Williams is dealing with an arm issue. The Athletic’s Will Sammon says it is soreness in his throwing shoulder.

Williams posted a 4-1 record and 0.33 ERA while striking out 53 batters in 27 innings over 22 appearances this season.

Game 1 of the NL Wild Card series between the Brewers and Dodgers will take place tonight in Los Angeles.

First pitch is set for 10:08 p.m. ET, with Milwaukee’s Brent Suter opposing the Dodgers’ Walker Buehler.

ESPN will broadcast the action.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.