Breaking: Brewers Suffer ‘Huge Blow’ Before Series vs. Dodgers

As if it wasn’t hard enough for the Milwaukee Brewers to play the Los Angeles Dodgers in the playoffs, they won’t even be doing so at full strength.

Several hours before Game 1 between the eighth-seeded Brewers and top-seeded Dodgers, ESPN’s Jeff Passan broke some devastating news. Milwaukee won’t have standout reliever Devin Williams available for this Wild Card series.

The Brewers were already without Corbin Burnes, who is out with a strained left oblique. According to Passan, Williams is dealing with an arm issue. The Athletic’s Will Sammon says it is soreness in his throwing shoulder.

Williams posted a 4-1 record and 0.33 ERA while striking out 53 batters in 27 innings over 22 appearances this season.

Huge blow for the Milwaukee Brewers: Rookie right-hander Devin Williams, the best reliever in baseball this year, has been left off the roster for their wild card series against the top-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers, sources tell ESPN. He's dealing with an arm issue, sources said. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) September 30, 2020

Game 1 of the NL Wild Card series between the Brewers and Dodgers will take place tonight in Los Angeles.

First pitch is set for 10:08 p.m. ET, with Milwaukee’s Brent Suter opposing the Dodgers’ Walker Buehler.

ESPN will broadcast the action.