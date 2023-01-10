Breaking: Carlos Correa Finalizing Contract With Different Team

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MAY 03: Carlos Correa #4 of the Minnesota Twins celebrates after making a catch against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 03, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) G Fiume/Getty Images

For the third time this offseason, All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa has agreed to a long-term contract.

According to ESPN insider Jeff Passan, the Twins are finalizing a six-year, $200 million contract with Correa. The deal has a vesting option that can make the deal worth up to $270 million.

Correa's contract with the Twins won't become official until after his physical is completed.

Earlier this offseason, Correa agreed to a 13-year contract with the Giants. They ultimately backed out due to concerns over an injury he suffered in 2014.

The Mets then entered the sweepstakes for Correa and offered him a 12-year, $315 million contract. That deal also fell apart due to concerns over his surgically repaired lower leg.

Even though Correa won't receive a contract that'll pay him until he's 40 years old, he'll have a chance to earn a lot of money in Minnesota.

Last season, Correa appeared in 136 games for the Twins. He had a .291 batting average with 22 home runs and 64 RBIs.