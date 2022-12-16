Breaking: Carlos Rodon Makes MLB Free Agency Decision

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 29: Carlos Rodon #16 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the Colorado Rockies in the top of the six inning at Oracle Park on September 29, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Carlos Rodon, who had been the biggest remaining name on the MLB free agent pitching market, is now off the board.

Rodon is signing with the New York Yankees, according to reports. Jon Heyman of the New York Post first broke the news.

The 30-year-old lefthander has agreed to a six-year, $162 million deal to wear the pinstripes.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 MLB Draft, Rodon's first six years in the majors with the Chicago White Sox were a mixed bag. In 2021, however, the 6-foot-3 southpaw broke out.

Rodon finished with a 13-5 record, 2.37 ERA and 0.96 WHIP in 24 starts. He also struck out 185 in 132.2 innings.

This past season, Rodon relocated to San Francisco and put up a 14-8 mark in 31 starts for the Giants. He struck out 237 batters in 178 innings and posted a 2.88 ERA and 1.03 WHIP.

With the Yankees, Rodon will slot into a rotation that includes Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, Luis Severino and Frankie Montas.