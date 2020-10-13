The Spun

Breaking: Clayton Kershaw Scratched From Tonight’s Start

Clayton Kershaw in the dugout during Game 5.

Already trailing 1-0 in the NLCS, the Los Angeles Dodgers will be without scheduled starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw for Game 2 tonight.

Kershaw has been scratched from tonight’s start due to back spasms, the Dodgers announced moments ago. Right-handed pitcher Tony Gonsolin will replace the big lefty on the mound.

At 32, Kershaw is still a tremendously effective pitcher. However, the three-time NL Cy Young winner has been dealing with back issues for the last several years.

Unfortunately, they have struck again at a most inopportune time.

Led by Austin Riley, Marcell Ozuna and Ozzie Albies, the Braves scored four runs in the top of the ninth to break a 1-1 tie in Game 1 Monday night.

Game 2 will get going tonight at 6:05 p.m. ET from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Ian Anderson will start for the Braves against Gonsolin.

FS1 will broadcast the action.


