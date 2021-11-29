Breaking: Corey Seager Finalizing Huge Free Agency Contract

The MLB free agent market is moving fast and furiously ahead of Wednesday’s looming lockout. Shortstop Corey Seager is the latest to sign.

Seager is signing a 10-year, $325 million contract with the Texas Rangers, according to multiple reports. He is the latest high-priced free agent to sign with Texas in the last two days.

The Rangers signed infielder Marcus Semien to a seven-year, $175 million contract and right-handed starting pitcher Jon Gray to a four-year, $56 million deal on Sunday. They also added veteran outfielder Kole Calhoun on a one-year pact with a team option, reportedly worth $5.2 million.

BREAKING: Star shortstop Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers are in agreement on a 10-year, $325 million deal, sources familiar with the situation tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 29, 2021

According to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, Seager’s deal includes a “limited” no trade clause.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal said there no opt outs in the contract.

Seager’s deal includes a limited no-trade clause, per source. https://t.co/UcEAtXdlZU — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) November 29, 2021

Corey Seager does *not* have any opt-outs in his 10-year, $325M deal with Rangers, source says. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 29, 2021

The lefty-swinging Seager spent the first six-plus years of his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He won Rookie of the Year in 2016 and helped the team win the 2020 World Series.

Ironically, because of COVID-19, that 2020 Fall Classic was played at Globe Life Field in Texas–where the Rangers play their home games.

Seager, 27, slashed .306/.394/.521 with 16 home runs, 57 RBI and 54 runs scored in 95 games last season. With him off the market, the top remaining shortstop options are Carlos Correa, Trevor Story and Javier Baez.