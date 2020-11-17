The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Breaking: Cubs Announce Theo Epstein Is Stepping Down

An exterior view of Wrigley Field during a Cubs game.CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 10: A general view of Wrigley Field before the Opening Day home game between the Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburg Pirates on April 10, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

After nine seasons with the Chicago Cubs, Theo Epstein is stepping down as the franchise’s President of Baseball Operations.

Epstein will leave his post at the end of this week and be replaced by general manager Jed Hoyer, who has been with the organization since November 2011, one month after Epstein was hired.

Under the 46-year-old Epstein, the Cubs reached the playoffs five times in nine seasons. In 2016, the team won its first World Series title in 108 years, snapping the infamous “Curse of the Billy Goat.”

Chicago is the second franchise that Epstein has led to a drought-snapping World Series championship. He previously helped the Boston Red Sox vanquish their longstanding curse with championships in 2004 and 2007.

Following their historic victory in 2016, the Cubs have been trending downward over the last four seasons, although they reached the NLCS in 2017 and made the postseason in 2018 and 2020.

However, given Epstein’s track record, he won’t be out of work long. Any organization looking to turn things around–the New York Mets, perhaps?–would be foolish to not look at the longtime executive.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.