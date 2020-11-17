Breaking: Cubs Announce Theo Epstein Is Stepping Down

After nine seasons with the Chicago Cubs, Theo Epstein is stepping down as the franchise’s President of Baseball Operations.

Epstein will leave his post at the end of this week and be replaced by general manager Jed Hoyer, who has been with the organization since November 2011, one month after Epstein was hired.

Under the 46-year-old Epstein, the Cubs reached the playoffs five times in nine seasons. In 2016, the team won its first World Series title in 108 years, snapping the infamous “Curse of the Billy Goat.”

Chicago is the second franchise that Epstein has led to a drought-snapping World Series championship. He previously helped the Boston Red Sox vanquish their longstanding curse with championships in 2004 and 2007.

Theo Epstein will step down from his role as President of Baseball Operations effective Nov. 20 and depart the organization after nine seasons. Jed Hoyer, who joined the club in Nov. 2011 as Executive VP/General Manager, will be named President of Baseball Operations. pic.twitter.com/SDeF826SFH — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) November 17, 2020

Cubs are finalizing an extension with Hoyer. Theo Epstein and Tom Ricketts will meet with the media via zoom later today. — Sahadev Sharma (@sahadevsharma) November 17, 2020

Following their historic victory in 2016, the Cubs have been trending downward over the last four seasons, although they reached the NLCS in 2017 and made the postseason in 2018 and 2020.

However, given Epstein’s track record, he won’t be out of work long. Any organization looking to turn things around–the New York Mets, perhaps?–would be foolish to not look at the longtime executive.