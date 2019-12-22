The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Breaking: Dallas Keuchel Reportedly Agrees To Deal With White Sox

Dallas Keuchel celebrating on the pitchers mound.NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 06: Dallas Keuchel #60 of the Houston Astros celebrates after striking out the New York Yankees in the first inning during the American League Wild Card Game at Yankee Stadium on October 6, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

One of the best free agents available in baseball is officially off the board. Left-hander Dallas Keuchel, the former Atlanta Brave and Houston Astro, has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Chicago White Sox, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Keuchel’s deal is reportedly worth $55 million over three years, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.

There have been some big free agent signings in the MLB this off-season. But the White Sox are making some quiet moves en route to compiling an impressive roster. Keuchel will certainly add a key piece to the puzzle.

The lefty ace has had a bizarre past year. Keuchel didn’t play during the 2019 season until after the MLB Draft because of a qualifying offer stipulation. If a team signed him before the draft, it would’ve had to surrender a draft pick. As a result, no team made a move.

Following the draft, the Braves signed the lefty. Keuchel made his first start of the season for Atlanta on Jun. 21. He proceeded to finish the year 8-8.

The lefty won’t have to wait until mid-season in 2020 though. He’ll be a key piece of a White Sox team hoping to compete in the AL Central next season.

This is certainly a massive signing for the White Sox.

Reader Interactions

About Alek Arend

Alek is an intern at The Spun.