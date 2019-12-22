Breaking: Dallas Keuchel Reportedly Agrees To Deal With White Sox

One of the best free agents available in baseball is officially off the board. Left-hander Dallas Keuchel, the former Atlanta Brave and Houston Astro, has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Chicago White Sox, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Keuchel’s deal is reportedly worth $55 million over three years, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.

Keuchel White Sox deal: 3/$55.5M with a vesting 4th year that could take to 4/$74M — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 22, 2019

There have been some big free agent signings in the MLB this off-season. But the White Sox are making some quiet moves en route to compiling an impressive roster. Keuchel will certainly add a key piece to the puzzle.

The lefty ace has had a bizarre past year. Keuchel didn’t play during the 2019 season until after the MLB Draft because of a qualifying offer stipulation. If a team signed him before the draft, it would’ve had to surrender a draft pick. As a result, no team made a move.

Following the draft, the Braves signed the lefty. Keuchel made his first start of the season for Atlanta on Jun. 21. He proceeded to finish the year 8-8.

The lefty won’t have to wait until mid-season in 2020 though. He’ll be a key piece of a White Sox team hoping to compete in the AL Central next season.

This is certainly a massive signing for the White Sox.