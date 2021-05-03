Breaking: Decision Made On 2021 Little League World Series

After last year’s Little League Baseball World Series was canceled, the 2021 Little League World Series appears to be a lot more likely. But a big decision on the tournament has just been reached.

According to Matt Martell of Sports Illustrated, the Little League World Series will be played this year. It will take place between August 19 and 29. But there is a catch.

Martell noted that it will only feature teams from the United States. The tournament usually features eight teams representing the top teams at the international level.

There was some discussion of the tournament being expanded from 16 teams to 20. But those plans have now been pushed off to 2022 at the earliest.

NEWS: @LittleLeague World Series will be played this year, but it will feature only teams from the United States. It will be held from Aug. 19-29. The international tournament’s expansion to 20 teams will now begin in 2022. — ByMattMartell (@ByMattMartell) May 3, 2021

The 2020 Little League World Series was canceled on April 30, 2020 – four months ahead of the tournament – due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ideas were floated to try and salvage the tournament by having it later in the year, but it didn’t work.

2021 will mark the first time in decades that the Little League World Series will be contested without international inclusion. But if everything works out, it will likely be the last for a while.

🚨NEWS🚨 The 2021 Little League Baseball and Softball World Series will be held as scheduled in Williamsport and Greenville, North Carolina with a series of COVID-19 mitigation measures: https://t.co/pVTqnhSBQZ #LLWS pic.twitter.com/qQyGnU5mnv — Little League (@LittleLeague) May 3, 2021

The LLWS has plans to give automatic bids to Puerto Rico and Panama in 2022, with Cuba getting a bid in 2023.

In the short term, the Little League World Series may not as valid as some others. But it’s better than the nothing we got in 2020.