Breaking: Dodgers Announce Decision On Trevor Bauer

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 28: Los Angeles Dodgers Starting pitcher Trevor Bauer (27) stands behind a pitcher's mound during the MLB game between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 28, 2021, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Kiyoshi Mio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers officially released Trevor Bauer.

The Dodgers announced the decision Thursday at 2:01 p.m. ET, one minute after the deadline to find a trade partner after designating him for assignment last week.

Bauer received a 324-game suspension following an investigation into sexual assault allegations. An independent arbitrator recently reduced the ban to 194 games, making the 2020 NL Cy Young Award winner eligible to pitch in 2023.

Any team that traded for Bauer would have assumed his $22.5 million salary in 2023. The Dodgers are now on the hook for that amount, and a team could theoretically sign the unrestricted free agent to the league minimum of $720,000.

"Two extensive reviews of all the available evidence in this case - one by Commissioner Manfred and another by a neutral arbitrator - concluded that Mr. Bauer's actions warranted the longest ever active player suspension in our sport for violations of this policy," the Dodgers said in a statement last Friday. "Now that this process has been completed, and after careful consideration, we have decided that he will no longer be part of our organization.

ESPN's Alden Gonzalez called it "unlikely, but not impossible" a team signs Bauer, who has maintained his innocence.

The Athletic reported in 2021 that Bauer allegedly strangled a woman "to the point where she lost consciousness multiple times" during two alleged incidents. Bauer sued the publication for defamation last year.