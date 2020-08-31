Breaking: The Indians Have Traded SP Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger has reportedly been traded by the Cleveland Indians.

The Indians have reportedly agreed to trade the right-handed starting pitcher to the San Diego Padres. MLB insider Robert Murray first reported the news, which has since been confirmed by multiple outlets.

Clevinger was the biggest name on the MLB trade deadline market this month. The powerful starting pitcher has been great for Cleveland, though he had a falling out with his teammates earlier this season. Clevinger left his hotel during a road trip to meet up with friends, breaking quarantine rules.

The Indians reportedly discussed Clevinger with several different MLB franchises. The Padres appear to have won out, though. Cleveland is expected to get a major haul back from San Diego.

BREAKING: Padres acquire Mike Clevinger. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) August 31, 2020

Clevinger has been informed of trade. Deal is done. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) August 31, 2020

The Padres have been the clear winner of the MLB trade deadline so far. San Diego has made several notable moves, boosting its offense with trades for first baseman Mitch Moreland and catcher Austin Nola. Now, the Padres have made a move for a big-time starting pitcher in Clevinger.

San Diego is currently 21-15 on the 2020 season. The Padres are in second place in the National League West Division. They’re set to take on the Colorado Rockies at 9:30 p.m. E.T. tonight.

The MLB trade deadline is set for 4 p.m. E.T. today.