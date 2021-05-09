The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Breaking: Injury Update For Mets SP Jacob deGrom

Jacob deGrom throwing a pitch.WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 28: Jacob deGrom #48 of the New York Mets pitches in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals on Opening Day at Nationals Park on March 28, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

New York Mets ace pitcher Jacob deGrom is enjoying yet another terrific season on the mound. But fans may be understandably concerned after the latest injury update on the two-time Cy Young winner.

Per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, deGrom had to depart today’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He met with a Mets trainer at the mound before the sixth inning then promptly exited.

Details on the injury are unknown right now, but DeGrom has been dealing with a lat issue for the past few days that caused him to miss his last start. He seemed to have overcome it, throwing late last week before getting today’s start.

On the mound today, deGrom was once again cooking with gas. In five innings today, deGrom had six strikeouts and allowed one hit, one run, one earned run and three walks.

Miguel Castro has since replaced him.

When healthy, Jacob deGrom is one of the best pitcher in all of baseball. Through his first five starts this season he’s 2-2 with an otherworldly 0.51 ERA. The next closest is Danny Duffy with a 1.26 ERA.

DeGrom also leads Major League Baseball in WHIP and strikeouts per nine.

Needless to say, any amount of time that deGrom can’t be on the mound is going to be a tough one for the Mets. Luckily, they’re enjoying a pretty solid start to their season, going 15-13 through the first 28 games.

They may be able to weather the storm without deGrom this time, unlike in previous years.

We wish deGrom a full and speedy recovery.


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.