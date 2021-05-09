Breaking: Injury Update For Mets SP Jacob deGrom

New York Mets ace pitcher Jacob deGrom is enjoying yet another terrific season on the mound. But fans may be understandably concerned after the latest injury update on the two-time Cy Young winner.

Per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, deGrom had to depart today’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He met with a Mets trainer at the mound before the sixth inning then promptly exited.

Details on the injury are unknown right now, but DeGrom has been dealing with a lat issue for the past few days that caused him to miss his last start. He seemed to have overcome it, throwing late last week before getting today’s start.

On the mound today, deGrom was once again cooking with gas. In five innings today, deGrom had six strikeouts and allowed one hit, one run, one earned run and three walks.

Miguel Castro has since replaced him.

Breaking news: Jacob deGrom is departing today's game alongside trainer Brian Chicklo. The two met on the mound before the top of the sixth inning, chatted, and then deGrom exited. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 9, 2021

When healthy, Jacob deGrom is one of the best pitcher in all of baseball. Through his first five starts this season he’s 2-2 with an otherworldly 0.51 ERA. The next closest is Danny Duffy with a 1.26 ERA.

DeGrom also leads Major League Baseball in WHIP and strikeouts per nine.

Needless to say, any amount of time that deGrom can’t be on the mound is going to be a tough one for the Mets. Luckily, they’re enjoying a pretty solid start to their season, going 15-13 through the first 28 games.

They may be able to weather the storm without deGrom this time, unlike in previous years.

We wish deGrom a full and speedy recovery.