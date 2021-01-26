Breaking: J.T. Realmuto Finalizes Free Agency Decision

Another prominent MLB free agent domino has fallen. Catcher J.T. Realmuto is reportedly heading back to the Philadelphia Phillies.

According to MLB reporter Craig Mish, Realmuto and the Phillies are in agreement on a five-year contract worth $115.5 million. Realmuto spent the last two seasons in Philly after being acquired via trade in February 2019.

The Atlanta Braves were one of Realmuto’s other suitors, and it was critical for the Phillies to re-sign the 29-year-old backstop. In an offseason where Philly’s NL East counterparts have been improving, they had to make a move to try and keep pace.

Last season, Realmuto hit 11 home runs and drove in 32 runs while slashing .266/.349/.491 in 47 games. In 2019, Realmuto made the All-Star Game, hitting .275 while blasting 25 home runs and driving in 83 runs, both career-highs.

The Philadelphia Phillies and JT Realmuto are in agreement on a 5 year $115.5 million dollar contract. Pending physical. Per source. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) January 26, 2021

Realmuto was one of the most prized free agents in this year’s class, and along with starting pitcher Trevor Bauer, one of the last marquee names still on the board.

His new deal will take Realmuto through his age-35 season, so we’d expect him to play more first base as the contract plays out.