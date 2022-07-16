Breaking: Juan Soto Rejects $440 Million Offer From Nationals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 09: Juan Soto #22 of the Washington Nationals hits a 2-run home run to right field in the fourth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on August 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

In a surprising turn of events, the Washington Nationals will be fielding calls on All-Star outfielder Juan Soto before the MLB trade deadline.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Nationals are now willing to "entertain" the idea of trading Soto because he turned down a historic offer.

The Nationals were willing to give Soto a 15-year, $440 million extension. Surprisingly, that deal wasn't going to cut it for Soto.

Washington's offer to Soto exceeded the 12-year, $426.5 million contract Mike Trout signed with the Los Angeles Angels in 2019.

It's important to note that Washington has already made three offers to Soto. If he's not willing to play ball, the front office may have to consider moving him for a historic haul.

Soto, 23, is considered one of the best players in all of baseball. In 89 games this season, the two-time Silver Slugger is batting .247 with 19 homers and 42 RBI.

While there's no deal imminent at this time, the 2022 trade deadline just got a lot more interesting because of Soto's decision.