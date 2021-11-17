Breaking: Justin Verlander Has Made His Free Agency Decision

Ever since he underwent season-ending surgery in 2020, baseball fans have been wondering where Justin Verlander would be playing next.

As it turns out, he’s not going anywhere. Despite receiving plenty of interest from around Major League Baseball, the former ace is reportedly staying in Houston with the Astros.

That’s according to baseball insider Ben Verlander who had a simple message on social media: “Justin Verlander is signing with Houston Astros!!”

🚨IT’S OFFICIAL🚨@JustinVerlander is signing with Houston Astros!! — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) November 17, 2021

Ben might be a good source, considering he’s Justin’s little brother.

Verlander was dominant in his last full healthy season. He went 21-6 with a 2.58 ERA in 34 starts and won the 2019 AL Cy Young Award.

However, the following season, Verlander played sparingly and was shut down in late June with a forearm injury. Just a few months later, he confirmed he would undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the rest of the 2020 season and all of the 2021 campaign.

After sitting out for nearly two full years, though, Verlander might finally be back to full strength. When he does finally get back on the mound, it will be for the Astros – where he’s played for the past three seasons.

According to a report from MLB insider Jon Heyman, Verlander felt “loyalty” to the Astros. That loyalty should serve both Verlander and the team well moving forward.

Houston desperately needed veteran pitching in the playoffs last month. Verlander could provide that when the 2022 playoffs roll around – if he’s healthy.